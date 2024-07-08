Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $105.15 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $244.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.13 and its 200-day moving average is $127.19.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 480.48% and a net margin of 10.05%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth about $62,892,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,234,000. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 848,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,486,000 after buying an additional 117,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 327,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,013,000 after buying an additional 105,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,339.3% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 101,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,398,000 after buying an additional 94,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

