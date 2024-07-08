Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAR shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

CAR stock opened at $105.15 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $244.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.19.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 480.48% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 94.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 15,550.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

