Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.01 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $10.01 billion and $286.47 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $25.39 or 0.00045840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012441 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,632,033 coins and its circulating supply is 394,285,663 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

