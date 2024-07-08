Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Atlassian by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $113,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.94.

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.63, for a total value of $147,158.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,486,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.62, for a total transaction of $1,451,463.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,539,289.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.63, for a total value of $147,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,486,174.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,320 shares of company stock worth $48,164,753 in the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,838. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $152.34 and a one year high of $258.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

