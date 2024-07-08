Ark Price Tops $0.33 (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $59.69 million and $23.47 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,996,978 coins and its circulating supply is 181,996,568 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

