argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $525.42.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARGX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $607.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get argenx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARGX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

argenx Trading Up 0.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in argenx by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in argenx during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in argenx by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $435.84 on Monday. argenx has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $550.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $389.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.16.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Free Report

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.