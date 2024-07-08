Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $98.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

