Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

APTO stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Aptose Biosciences worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

