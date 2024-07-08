Applied Fundamental Research LLC Buys 20,496 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Applied Fundamental Research LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares during the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties makes up approximately 10.6% of Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Applied Fundamental Research LLC owned about 0.11% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $14,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,572,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,432,000 after acquiring an additional 555,332 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,553 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,394,000 after purchasing an additional 282,828 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,921,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,259,000 after purchasing an additional 150,055 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,489,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.03. 1,390,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,742. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

