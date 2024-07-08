Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Insider Sells $225,412.00 in Stock

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $225,412.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,084,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Apogee Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $38.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.77. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $72.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -7.24.
Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,267,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,134,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 6,103.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.
