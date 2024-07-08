Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

Apogee Enterprises has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Apogee Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

APOG opened at $61.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.58. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $67.92.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.28. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 7,500 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $463,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $1,515,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,413.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $463,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,252 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,214. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

