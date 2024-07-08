Analyzing TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) and TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and TC Biopharm’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals $180,000.00 26.04 -$5.57 million N/A N/A TC Biopharm $4.76 million 0.92 -$7.35 million N/A N/A

Titan Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TC Biopharm.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A TC Biopharm 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Titan Pharmaceuticals and TC Biopharm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.5% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of TC Biopharm shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of TC Biopharm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and TC Biopharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals N/A -99.96% -77.58% TC Biopharm N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC Biopharm has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Titan Pharmaceuticals beats TC Biopharm on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About TC Biopharm

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product under Phase 2/3 trails for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat viral infections as well as cancers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Motherwell, the United Kingdom.

