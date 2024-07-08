Analysts Set BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target at $251.93

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $251.93.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.07) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $751.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.09 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.34) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.
In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,459 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $233,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $3,977,745.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,186.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,459 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $233,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,834 in the last 90 days. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 166.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 123.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.
