Analysts Set BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target at $251.93

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $251.93.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BGNE

BeiGene Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $147.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 0.59. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $126.97 and a 52-week high of $225.23.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.07) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $751.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.09 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.34) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,459 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $233,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $3,977,745.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,186.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,459 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $233,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,834 in the last 90 days. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 166.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 123.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.