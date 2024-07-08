Analysts Set American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Price Target at $221.67

Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $195.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.35. The company has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Tower will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 146.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

