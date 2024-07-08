Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $283.00 to $357.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $255.40 and last traded at $254.21, with a volume of 291881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $251.03.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALNY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $227.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.32.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALNY

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $485,771.97. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,522.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $485,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,522.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $276,726.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,669.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,357 shares of company stock worth $13,436,711. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.78. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.09 and a beta of 0.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.