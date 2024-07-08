Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM) Senior Officer Purchases C$24,780.00 in Stock

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 236,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,780.00.
Alliance Mining Stock Up 13.3 %
CVE ALM opened at C$0.09 on Monday. Alliance Mining Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$742,900.00, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.59.
About Alliance Mining
