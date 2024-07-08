Algorand Price Hits $0.13 (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $60.34 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00045665 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012275 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010345 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,218,365,903 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

