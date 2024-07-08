Aion (AION) Trading 8.6% Higher This Week

Aion (AION) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $167.63 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00081251 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00022806 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00010351 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

