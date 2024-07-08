agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.03.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Baird R W upgraded agilon health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in agilon health during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in agilon health in the first quarter valued at about $65,000.

agilon health stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.60. agilon health has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $21.52.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

