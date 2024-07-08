Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 6,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,760,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 7,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,190,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $4.83 on Monday, hitting $176.73. The company had a trading volume of 39,522,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,461,250. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $285.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

