Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 102,230 SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 102,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,000. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.80% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QEFA. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QEFA traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $75.75. The company had a trading volume of 92,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,563. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.60. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $78.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

