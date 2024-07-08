Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.6% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,266. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.59. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $97.46. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

