Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 109.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,800.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IWM traded up $1.36 on Monday, reaching $202.23. The stock had a trading volume of 20,768,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,060,984. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.