Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Acuity Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $279.00.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:AYI opened at $239.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.26. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $155.34 and a 1-year high of $272.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $968.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.52 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.88%.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In other news, Director Maya Leibman acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $49,782. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

