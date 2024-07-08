AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.610-10.810 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 2.530-2.570 EPS.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $167.25 on Monday. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $295.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.08.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.07.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

