9,463 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Acquired by Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 367.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VGLT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.16. 1,318,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,292. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $63.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.33.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1967 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

