7,554 Shares in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND) Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $500,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 167.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $635,000.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JBND traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $52.51. 157,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,648. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.16.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

