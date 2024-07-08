599 Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Bought by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $35,002,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 61.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,867,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,326,000 after buying an additional 130,745 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.74. 62,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,771. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.71 and a beta of 0.96. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $164.79 and a 52-week high of $215.79.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.76 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.