3M (NYSE:MMM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.58.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get 3M alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on 3M

3M Price Performance

MMM opened at $101.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.06. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $106.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 29.2% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of 3M by 7.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 138,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 17.9% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Free Report

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.