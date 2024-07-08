316 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Acquired by Tobam

Tobam acquired a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PODD. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Insulet by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,476,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,056,255,000 after buying an additional 1,556,455 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $263,144,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $227,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,623,000 after purchasing an additional 316,649 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 462.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 299,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,361,000 after purchasing an additional 246,364 shares during the period.

Insulet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,106. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $293.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PODD. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $405,806.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $405,806.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

