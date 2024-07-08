27,273 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,861,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.05% of Everest Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.11.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of EG traded up $10.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $373.30. The stock had a trading volume of 86,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $343.36 and a 12 month high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $379.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.07.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

