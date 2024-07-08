25,154 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Purchased by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 394.3% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 168,600,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,412,000 after buying an additional 23,076,870 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth about $1,049,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coupang by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth approximately $3,503,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CPNG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPNG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,384,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,594,137. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.09. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Coupang’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,910.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,825.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,910.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 753,538 shares of company stock valued at $15,662,818. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

