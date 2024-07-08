155,537 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Acquired by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 155,537 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,375,000. T-Mobile US makes up about 1.2% of BNP Paribas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,256,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,879. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.47 and a fifty-two week high of $182.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.35.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,210,160 shares of company stock worth $1,041,105,611. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.79.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

