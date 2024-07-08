12,630 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Purchased by Tobam

Tobam acquired a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,630 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE JBL traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $108.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.18 and a 12-month high of $156.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.06.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

