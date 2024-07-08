121,124 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 121,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,741,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,928,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,079,530. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average of $75.04. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

