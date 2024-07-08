10,668 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,969. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $241.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.83. The company has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,481,343. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

