Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.21.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,683,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,599,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,681,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,051,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,217,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $201.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $131.59 and a 1 year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

