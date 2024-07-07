Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Wrapped AVAX has a market cap of $131.04 million and $10.94 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be purchased for about $26.20 or 0.00045862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped AVAX Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,000,972 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 4,996,545.41238998. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 26.64305136 USD and is up 5.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1088 active market(s) with $11,038,628.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped AVAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

