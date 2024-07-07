World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $137.79 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $137.79 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00045899 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010460 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000114 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 595,216,124 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

