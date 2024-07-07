Westwood Wealth Management Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Westwood Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.9% of Westwood Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.12 on Friday, reaching $496.16. 28,495,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,387,020. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $496.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $461.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

