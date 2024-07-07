Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on WAL. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.21.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL stock opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $70.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.34 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 16.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,957,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,758,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,725,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,510,000 after buying an additional 876,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,339,000 after purchasing an additional 824,636 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,918.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,228,000 after purchasing an additional 750,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

