Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,275 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. StockNews.com upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.62. 11,436,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,654,424. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

