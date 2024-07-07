WazirX Price Hits $0.14 (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. WazirX has a total market cap of $53.17 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WazirX has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WazirX (WRX) is an ERC-20 token native to the WazirX ecosystem, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange in India. Founded by Nischal Shetty, Sameer Mhatre, and Siddharth Menon, it offers a platform for buying, selling, trading, and investing in various cryptocurrencies. WRX serves multiple purposes: it offers fee discounts on the platform, can be staked for rewards, is integrated into new product launches, and is periodically “burned” to affect its scarcity and value.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

