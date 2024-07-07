Wanchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.40 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $32.40 million and $752,518.11 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00045750 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00008003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012387 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,105,506 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

