Walt Disney’s (DIS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.44.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $97.99 on Wednesday. Walt Disney has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 490.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 299,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 248,695 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 744,847 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $60,381,000 after acquiring an additional 38,910 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.