Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $509.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,156,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123,483. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.69. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $510.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

