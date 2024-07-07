Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes $3.53 Million Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000. Textron accounts for 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Textron by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 677.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Textron Trading Down 1.4 %

Textron stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,203. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.71%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

