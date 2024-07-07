Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 121 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,413 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth about $487,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,613 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,205 shares of company stock worth $5,193,529 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays upped their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

NetApp Trading Down 0.5 %

NTAP stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $131.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

