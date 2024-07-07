Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases 5,998 Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned about 0.28% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,066,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after buying an additional 101,893 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 508,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 60,219 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $4,440,000. Finally, Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:VMO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. 78,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,887. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

