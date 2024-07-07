Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,474 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,475,988 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,544,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444,279 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,210,347 shares of the airline’s stock worth $179,355,000 after buying an additional 1,238,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $29,789,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $24,404,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 7,599,210 shares of the airline’s stock worth $219,465,000 after buying an additional 460,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 5.7 %

NYSE:LUV traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.94. 16,610,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,138,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUV. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Melius reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

